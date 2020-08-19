Bloomington citizens can file certain police reports online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A new online system lets citizens report certain minor offenses to the Bloomington Police Department.

The site is at cityblm.org/government/departments/police/police-reports. It limits face-to-face contact between citizens and officers as a way to accommodate COVID-19 social distancing requirements and to increase department efficiency.

In order to file the report, the person submitting has to be 18 years of age or older and have a valid email address.

Incidents have to fit one of these categories:

Accidental damage to property: A property or vehicle was unintentionally damaged.

Criminal damage to property: An item was intentionally damaged.

Lost property: An item was lost and a police report is required for insurance or documentation purposes.

Informational report: A report containing non-criminal information that might be beneficial to the police department in the future.

Call (309) 820-8888 for more information.

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.