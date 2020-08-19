You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington citizens can file certain police reports online
BPD Online Reporting

BLOOMINGTON — A new online system lets citizens report certain minor offenses to the Bloomington Police Department.

The site is at cityblm.org/government/departments/police/police-reports. It limits face-to-face contact between citizens and officers as a way to accommodate COVID-19 social distancing requirements and to increase department efficiency. 

In order to file the report, the person submitting has to be 18 years of age or older and have a valid email address. 

Incidents have to fit one of these categories:  

  • Accidental damage to property: A property or vehicle was unintentionally damaged. 
  • Criminal damage to property: An item was intentionally damaged.
  • Lost property: An item was lost and a police report is required for insurance or documentation purposes.
  • Informational report: A report containing non-criminal information that might be beneficial to the police department in the future.

Call (309) 820-8888 for more information. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

