Bloomington City Council to meet Thursday to vote on emergency authority
Bloomington City Council to meet Thursday to vote on emergency authority

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council meeting originally scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting was canceled Monday because of technical problems with its virtual meeting. Eight of the nine council members tried to participate by telephone, but they had trouble communicating.

The council is expected to approve an ordinance granting emergency authority to Bloomington city officials.

"In order to comply with social distancing and group gathering guidelines, we still anticipate only a few members of the public will be able to attend in-person in Council Chambers," the city said in an emailed statement Tuesday."We encourage the public to watch remotely via the city's livestream." 

Anyone who has already submitted a public comment for Monday's meeting does not need to submit again. The comments will be entered into the public record, given to the council, and posted to the cityblm.org website. 

Anyone who has not already submitted a comment and would like to, can email cityclerk@cityblm.org with your comment by 5:45 pm on Thursday.

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

