Bloomington City Council to meet Thursday to vote on emergency authority

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council meeting originally scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting was canceled Monday because of technical problems with its virtual meeting. Eight of the nine council members tried to participate by telephone, but they had trouble communicating.
The council is expected to approve an ordinance granting emergency authority to Bloomington city officials.
Anyone who has already submitted a public comment for Monday's meeting does not need to submit again. The comments will be entered into the public record, given to the council, and posted to the cityblm.org website.
Anyone who has not already submitted a comment and would like to, can email cityclerk@cityblm.org with your comment by 5:45 pm on Thursday.
