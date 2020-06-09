Bloomington construction worker fatally hit by car in Gridley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A 59-year-old Bloomington man died Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car in a construction zone in Gridley.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said an autopsy would be scheduled. The man's name won't be released until family is notified.

Illinois State Police said a Peoria man was driving west on U.S. 24 when his car hit a construction worker who was directing traffic.

Yoder in a statement said the fatality occurred about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Ford Street in Gridley. The man was pronounced dead at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center's emergency room.

The driver, Abuelsood K. Juma, 58, has been charged with failure to yield to a construction worker and speeding.

