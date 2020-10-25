Bloomington council to consider adding duties to citizen public safety board

BLOOMINGTON — Additional duties are on the table for the Public Safety & Community Relations Board.
Bloomington City Council members are expected to consider on Monday adding responsibilities to the city’s citizen advisory committee that serves as a bridge between the community and law enforcement.
When the board was created in 2017, it was tasked with a list of duties including providing different perspectives on police policy and training that would improve police interactions with the community, educate the community on avenues available to civilians and improving procedures related to complaints, identify perceived deficiencies in police-community interactions and provide fair treatment to and protect the rights of civilians and police officers.
A new amendment would add language for building community outreach and anticipating and preventing problems, and make recommendations to the city based on public input and the analysis of data.
According to a city memo, “the proposed language is designed to clarify that the board is charged with actions beyond simply the review of complaint appeals and instead routinely hears public input and is a venue for the City to obtain and analyze data for various policy recommendations. These recommendations are then to be made to the pertinent city officials.”
Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo previously said the city needs to implement changes so that the board more closely aligns with what some of those who initially advocated for the creation of the panel intended.
The council also will vote on the approval of board and committee appointments. Jennifer Wilkes will be considered to fill a vacancy on the Public Safety and Community. Her term will be effective immediately and expire in April 2023, at which time she will be eligible to reapply.
In other business, the council will decide whether they will move forward with two actions they have been discussing in recent months- declaring Juneteenth a city holiday and forming a Public Arts Commission.
The council at their committee of the whole meeting last week debated over what celebrating the holiday would look like and if city employees would have a paid day off.
A proposal created by Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus for a Public Arts Commission that would help display local art throughout the city will also be voted on Monday. The council also discussed this measure at their meeting last week and came to the conclusion that they would have to vote on the implementation of a seven-person committee and funding specific projects.
The meeting is at 6 p.m.
