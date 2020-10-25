Bloomington council to consider adding duties to citizen public safety board

According to a city memo, “the proposed language is designed to clarify that the board is charged with actions beyond simply the review of complaint appeals and instead routinely hears public input and is a venue for the City to obtain and analyze data for various policy recommendations. These recommendations are then to be made to the pertinent city officials.”

Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo previously said the city needs to implement changes so that the board more closely aligns with what some of those who initially advocated for the creation of the panel intended.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council also will vote on the approval of board and committee appointments. Jennifer Wilkes will be considered to fill a vacancy on the Public Safety and Community. Her term will be effective immediately and expire in April 2023, at which time she will be eligible to reapply.