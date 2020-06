× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — No one was injured early Tuesday when a house burned on the city's west side. No one was injured.

The fire at 107 S. Western Ave. was reported at 5 a.m. and mostly extinguished within a half hour. Firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

Bloomington Battalion Chief Jeff Emmert of Bloomington said the house was unoccupied.

