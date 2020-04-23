You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington firefighters extinguish garage fire early Thursday
Bloomington firefighters extinguish garage fire early Thursday

Bloomington garage fire

Bloomington firefighters respond to a garage fire in the area of South Clinton Street and Felton Place early Thursday, April 23.

 BLOOMINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters made quick work of a smoky garage fire Thursday morning in Bloomington.

About 6:50 a.m., Bloomington Fire was called to the area of South Clinton Street and Felton Place where a passerby had seen smoke and flames coming from a detached garage, according to a post of the department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, saving the structure and clearing the scene within about an hour. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. A damage estimate was not available Thursday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

