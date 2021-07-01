 Skip to main content
Bloomington girl reported missing, police say

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police are asking for help with looking for a reported missing 16-year-old Bloomington girl.

Zaleigha M.N. Campbell was reported missing June 23 and her family has not seen her since June 7, police said.

Zaleigha M.N. Campbell

Campbell is described as a light-skinned Black female at about 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with brown, medium-length hair.

She is reported missing under unknown circumstances, police said.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s location is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.

