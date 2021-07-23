Bloomington hopes for new police chief by September as interim leader retires

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said he hopes to have a new police chief in place by September, when Interim Chief Greg Scott plans to retire.

Mwilambwe said the search for a new chief continues and several candidates have been interviewed, though he did not say how many candidates remain.

"I understand we have some strong candidates. There should be an opportunity for the community to meet the finalists as has been the case in the past," Mwilambwe said.

It's the third year in a row the Bloomington Police Department will experience overhead change. Former Chief Dan Donath was sworn in Sept. 9, 2019, replacing former Chief Clay Wheeler, then retired Sept. 1, 2020.

Scott replaced Donath in September as interim chief.

"Chief Scott stepped up at a challenging time for the department and law enforcement in general," Mwilambwe said in an email to The Pantagraph. "I've always appreciated how calm he was and how responsive he was to concerns brought to his attention. Overall he struck me as a good community member and hopefully he chooses to stay in Bloomington."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scott started in Bloomington as a patrol officer in 1996, moving up through the ranks and becoming assistant police chief in 2016. He has a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln and an MBA from Illinois State University in Normal.

His last day with the department will be Sept. 3, after more that 25 years of service in the city.

City Manager Tim Gleason accepted Scott's resignation Thursday and the news was made public Friday morning.

"I appreciate Greg postponing his original retirement plans and stepping up to guide the department until a new chief is named. Going through the pandemic, I didn't want to hold a virtual recruitment when picking a new leader for the police force, and Greg was there to help," Gleason said in a statement.

"Be guardians of the community, but also be guardians of each other," Scott said in his announcement to the department. "Watch out for and take care of each other. I leave with a heart full of pride and respect for the men and women of the Bloomington Police Department."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Olivia Jacobs Newsroom assistant Follow Olivia Jacobs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today