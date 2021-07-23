 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story
BLOOMINGTON POLICE

Bloomington hopes for new police chief by September as interim leader retires

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said he hopes to have a new police chief in place by September, when Interim Chief Greg Scott plans to retire.

Mwilambwe said the search for a new chief continues and several candidates have been interviewed, though he did not say how many candidates remain.

"I understand we have some strong candidates. There should be an opportunity for the community to meet the finalists as has been the case in the past," Mwilambwe said. 

It's the third year in a row the Bloomington Police Department will experience overhead change. Former Chief Dan Donath was sworn in Sept. 9, 2019, replacing former Chief Clay Wheeler, then retired Sept. 1, 2020.

Scott replaced Donath in September as interim chief.

People are also reading…

"Chief Scott stepped up at a challenging time for the department and law enforcement in general," Mwilambwe said in an email to The Pantagraph. "I've always appreciated how calm he was and how responsive he was to concerns brought to his attention. Overall he struck me as a good community member and hopefully he chooses to stay in Bloomington."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Scott started in Bloomington as a patrol officer in 1996, moving up through the ranks and becoming assistant police chief in 2016. He has a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln and an MBA from Illinois State University in Normal.

His last day with the department will be Sept. 3, after more that 25 years of service in the city. 

City Manager Tim Gleason accepted Scott's resignation Thursday and the news was made public Friday morning.

"I appreciate Greg postponing his original retirement plans and stepping up to guide the department until a new chief is named. Going through the pandemic, I didn't want to hold a virtual recruitment when picking a new leader for the police force, and Greg was there to help," Gleason said in a statement. 

"Be guardians of the community, but also be guardians of each other," Scott said in his announcement to the department. "Watch out for and take care of each other. I leave with a heart full of pride and respect for the men and women of the Bloomington Police Department."

Bloomington, Illinois, Police Department Interim Chief Greg Scott

Bloomington Interim Police Chief Greg Scott will retire in September after 25 years of service.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rock Springs hits the mark for adventurers of all types

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News