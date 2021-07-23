Bloomington Interim Police Chief Greg Scott to retire

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Interim Police Chief Greg Scott will retire in September after 25 years of service.

City Manager Tim Gleason accepted Scott's resignation Thursday, according to a news release Friday from the City of Bloomington.

"I appreciate Greg postponing his original retirement plans and stepping up to guide the department until a new chief is named. Going through the pandemic, I didn't want to hold a virtual recruitment when picking a new leader for the police force, and Greg was there to help," Gleason said.

Scott started in Bloomington as a patrol officer in 1996, moving up through the ranks and becoming assistant police chief in 2016. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln and an MBA from Illinois State University in Normal.

"Be guardians of the community, but also be guardians of each other," Scott said in his announcement to the department. "Watch out for and take care of each other. I leave with a heart full of pride and respect for the men and women of the Bloomington Police Department."

Scott's last day will be Sept. 3, the news release stated.

This story will be updated.

