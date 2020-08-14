Bloomington lends Decatur fire truck after crash

DECATUR — The Bloomington Fire Department has lent Decatur a ladder truck after a traffic crash on Sunday.
Decatur Fire Department’s Tower One ladder truck was taken out of commission after being hit by a motorist who ran a red light, officials said. The driver was booked on a preliminary charge of drunken driving.
Battalion Chief Jim Ohl had estimated damage to the vehicle was in the thousands of dollars. A new replacement truck would cost about $1 million.
The fire department on Friday thanked Bloomington on Facebook for the help.
"Don't be alarmed when you see the Bloomington ladder truck responding to calls in Decatur the next couple of months," the post said.
