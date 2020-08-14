Bloomington loans Decatur fire truck after crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Bloomington Fire Department has loaned Decatur a ladder truck after a traffic crash on Sunday.

Decatur Fire Department’s Tower One ladder truck​ was taken out of commission after being hit by a motorist who ran a red light, officials said. The driver was booked on a preliminary charge of drunken driving.

Battalion Chief Jim Ohl had estimated damage to the vehicle was in the thousands of dollars. A new replacement truck would cost about $1 million.

The fire department on Friday thanked Bloomington on Facebook for the help.

"Don't be alarmed when you see the Bloomington ladder truck responding to calls in Decatur the next couple of months," the post said.

