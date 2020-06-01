You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man accused of riding motorcycle through march, injuring 2
Bloomington man accused of riding motorcycle through march, injuring 2

Protesters block the intersection of South Center and West Olive streets while marching Sunday, May 31, 2020, through downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been arrested on multiple traffic charges in relation to a crash that involved protesters in downtown Bloomington Sunday night. Two people were injured.

McLean County jail documents indicate Marshall R. Blanchard, 21, was booked into the McLean County jail at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of reckless conduct, failure to obey a police office and being involved in an accident that causes injury.

About 7 p.m., Sunday, a motorcyclist sped through a crowd of post-rally marchers in downtown Bloomington before speeding off.

A woman was taken to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center's Emergency Department for injuries to her torso and legs. Officers later were dispatched to OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center's Emergency Room when they learned of an additional victim, a 28-year-old man whose arm was injured.

Police said Blanchard was arrested without incident about 10 p.m. His motorcycle was also located and towed.

Bond will be set by a judge, either later Monday or Tuesday.

The marchers, who had attended an NAACP/NIOT rally, had circled downtown and returned to the McLean County Law and Justice Center when the incident occurred near the intersection of Madison and Front streets.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

