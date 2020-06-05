Bloomington man faces charges in 'smoke device' use against protesters

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with a felony hate crime and other misdemeanor charges stemming from the release of a "smoke device" into a crowd of protesters gathered Wednesday outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center, causing injury to a child as she was trying to flee with her mother.
Andrew M. Menssen, 31, was formally charged with a Class 4 felony hate crime, two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of endangering the life/health of a child.
He appeared in bond court on Friday where Judge William Workman set bail at $25,000, meaning Menssen will have to post $2,535 to be released from jail.
The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Olive Street, between East and Center streets, where about 150 people had gathered to protest injustices committed against African Americans, said McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Sheehan, reading from a probable-cause statement.
The hate crime charge alleges Menssen "committed disorderly conduct due to the perceived race, creed, color or ethnicity of the group," said Sheehan, reading from information filed in the charge. The other charges alleged Menssen acted recklessly by throwing a smoke device into the gathering.
As protesters were fleeing after the device was detonated, a 5-year-old girl fell and suffered a cut on her eye, said Sheehan.
Officers later recovered the discharged smoke device and issued an appeal on social media to locate the man. Menssen turned himself into authorities a couple of hours after the incident.
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said the incident occurred after a rally led by young people in downtown Bloomington that was attended by about 500 people. The sheriff's office and Bloomington Police Department had initially posted Wednesday on social media that the device was used during that rally, but it was not.
The group of Bloomington-Normal teenagers organized the rally outside the Law and Justice Center and a march through downtown Bloomington. After that event ended and many people were leaving, some of the participants marched to law and justice center to continue chanting and protesting against racism.
"A gentleman threw a smoke device into the crowd, causing some to panic, thinking they were being tear-gassed by the sheriff's department," Sandage said. He said it was "a fireworks-type device, that produced a large amount of smoke."
Eyewitnesses and a camera outside the Law and Justice Center were able to identify the suspect, Sandage said.
Darrius Robinson
Kintrell Williams
Kaylia Washington
Donald Jackson
Joseph D. Matthews
Charles Foster
Jessica Mills
Angel Hicks
Travis Blake
Ian Price
Roosevelt Woods
Lance Monden
Maya Pizano
Kenleia Sims
Stephanie Lancaster
Tamika Foster
Marshall R. Blanchard
Craig Daniel Swallow
Abigail Wingler
Grace Taylor
Emma Shomper
Demario Dunae
Andrew Stanley
Brian Burnett
Jordan Reiss
Kalin Griffin
Sean Greenhalgh
Scott Linski
Bradley Carnahan
Thomas Kelly Benge
Chrystyan Aken
Brandon McDuffie
Shaun Kink
Harold Dowling
Jarrod Williams
Dewon Griffin
Richard Rountree
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!