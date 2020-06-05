Bloomington man faces charges in 'smoke device' use against protesters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with a felony hate crime and other misdemeanor charges stemming from the release of a "smoke device" into a crowd of protesters gathered Wednesday outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center, causing injury to a child as she was trying to flee with her mother.

Andrew M. Menssen, 31, was formally charged with a Class 4 felony hate crime, two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of endangering the life/health of a child.

He appeared in bond court on Friday where Judge William Workman set bail at $25,000, meaning Menssen will have to post $2,535 to be released from jail.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Olive Street, between East and Center streets, where about 150 people had gathered to protest injustices committed against African Americans, said McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Sheehan, reading from a probable-cause statement.