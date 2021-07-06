 Skip to main content
Bloomington man identified in fatal crash outside Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Bloomington man killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

Daniel E. Engler, 40, has been identified as the driver of a car that lost control on a gravel roadway near the intersection of 2675 East 1000 North Road near Ellsworth, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.

At 7:30 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle left the road and overturned.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died of positional asphyxia and blunt injuries of the neck, Yoder said.

A passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital. No details were released regarding their condition.

Ellsworth Fire Department, LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service and the McLean County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices responded to the crash Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

