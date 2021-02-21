Bloomington man jailed on aggravated domestic battery charges

BLOOMINGTON — A man who told police that he put his girlfriend in a “sleeper hold” remains in McLean County jail on charges of aggravated domestic battery and strangulation (Class 2 felony), unlawful restraint (Class 4) and domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).

Police responded to the 200 block of West Locust Street Friday night for reports of an argument and prosecutors say Carlito Gilmore, 26, of Bloomington admitted to pushing the woman and then grabbing her by the neck and placing her in a “sleeper hold.” He told police that he “heard the victim say that she couldn’t breathe and observed her lips changing colors. He estimated that he strangled her for 45 seconds.”

Police observed injuries on the victim including abrasions to her neck and a chunk of her hair missing. The victim was also experiencing a sore throat, difficulty swallowing and hoarseness, according to court documents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gilmore remains in jail in lieu of posting $5,035 bond. He is due in court for an arraignment on March 19.

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.