 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man jailed on aggravated domestic battery charges
0 comments
top story

Bloomington man jailed on aggravated domestic battery charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Caution Tape

BLOOMINGTON — A man who told police that he put his girlfriend in a “sleeper hold” remains in McLean County jail on charges of aggravated domestic battery and strangulation (Class 2 felony), unlawful restraint (Class 4) and domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).

Police responded to the 200 block of West Locust Street Friday night for reports of an argument and prosecutors say Carlito Gilmore, 26, of Bloomington admitted to pushing the woman and then grabbing her by the neck and placing her in a “sleeper hold.” He told police that he “heard the victim say that she couldn’t breathe and observed her lips changing colors. He estimated that he strangled her for 45 seconds.”

Police observed injuries on the victim including abrasions to her neck and a chunk of her hair missing. The victim was also experiencing a sore throat, difficulty swallowing and hoarseness, according to court documents.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: One benefit of masks and social distancing? Data shows few flu cases in Bloomington-Normal

Gilmore remains in jail in lieu of posting $5,035 bond. He is due in court for an arraignment on March 19.

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 21

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News