 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bloomington man treated for stab wound Wednesday afternoon, police say

  • 0
Police Lights
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a local hospital for a report of a man stabbed.

Bloomington Police Lt. Clayton Arnold said officers arrived to an area hospital at 12:28 p.m. where they met a 40-year-old Bloomington man with a stab wound.

Bond set for Bloomington man charged with home invasion, aggravated battery

The man was uncooperative with police and did not provide details about how he suffered his non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It is unknown where the stabbing occurred. Officials also do not know if another person caused the injury or if it was self-inflicted.

An investigation could be pursued after the completion of a police report, but police have no further details of the incident as of Wednesday evening.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker signs legislation aimed at helping special needs students

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News