Bloomington man treated for stab wound Wednesday afternoon, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a local hospital for a report of a man stabbed.
Bloomington Police Lt. Clayton Arnold said officers arrived to an area hospital at 12:28 p.m. where they met a 40-year-old Bloomington man with a stab wound.
The man was uncooperative with police and did not provide details about how he suffered his non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
It is unknown where the stabbing occurred. Officials also do not know if another person caused the injury or if it was self-inflicted.
An investigation could be pursued after the completion of a police report, but police have no further details of the incident as of Wednesday evening.
Photos: Encrypted police radios improve officer safety at cost of transparency
071821-blm-loc-7encryption
071821-blm-loc-1encryption
DOMINANT
SECONDAY
071821-blm-loc-4encryption
071821-blm-loc-4encryption
071821-blm-loc-5encryption
071821-blm-loc-6encryption
071821-blm-loc-8encryption
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!