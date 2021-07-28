Bloomington man treated for stab wound Wednesday afternoon, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a local hospital for a report of a man stabbed.

Bloomington Police Lt. Clayton Arnold said officers arrived to an area hospital at 12:28 p.m. where they met a 40-year-old Bloomington man with a stab wound.

The man was uncooperative with police and did not provide details about how he suffered his non-life-threatening injury, police said.

It is unknown where the stabbing occurred. Officials also do not know if another person caused the injury or if it was self-inflicted.

An investigation could be pursued after the completion of a police report, but police have no further details of the incident as of Wednesday evening.

