Bloomington names next police chief

BLOOMINGTON — A high-ranking state trooper has been selected as Bloomington's next top cop, the city announced Wednesday.
Illinois State Police Col. Jamal Simington's first day will be Oct. 1. His annual starting salary is $157,500 and accepted the position at-will.
Simington, who lives in Bloomington but has never worked for the Bloomington Police Department, currently serves as the state police deputy director for the division of the academy. His career in law enforcement spans 30 years.
The other finalist for the job was Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow. Winslow has led SPD since 2013 and served the department since 1994.
Bloomington city manager Tim Gleason, who himself worked for the Pekin Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2010 as a lieutenant, is authorized under city code to make the BPD chief hire.
He announced his decision Wednesday afternoon, calling the selection a “big win” for the department and the community.
People are also reading…
“Simington’s law enforcement experience and relationships gained in a top-notch state agency will bode well in our first-rate municipal police department.” Gleason said in a statement.
“An already great department will become even better under Chief Simington’s leadership," Gleason said. "While the official start date is still a month or so away, Colonel Simington is already prepping himself so he can hit the ground running.”
Simington said he is honored to join "the dedicated men and women of the Bloomington Police Department which strives to serve and protect Bloomington’s residents and visitors. I have been committed to public service and am looking forward to serving in law enforcement at the local level."
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe told The Pantagraph he's "very excited" about Simigton's selection.
"Individuals of this caliber usually have a plethora of options when job searching, and the fact that he chose Bloomington PD as the next step in his career says a lot about our community but also the department," Mwilambwe said.
Simington's new role comes after he served in his current position for six months. He entered law enforcement in 1991, filling a variety of roles with the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department.
At ISP, Simington served as the Ops Commander in District 21, the District Commander in District 10 and the Region III Commander overseeing two investigative zones and six patrol operations in Central Illinois.
His hire marks the next stage in a cycle of vacancies and internal appointments at BPD, wherein three different chiefs have led the department in the last three years.
The cycle started in 2018 with former BPD Chief Clay Wheeler, who was named to replace then-BPD Chief Brendan Heffner. After Wheeler retired in 2019, former BPD chief Dan Donath stepped-in, only to be retire less than a year later and be replaced by current interim chief Greg Scott.
Scott previously said he would both apply to the position and retire from the department. He settled on the latter, announcing he would retire Sept. 3 after more than 25 years of service with the department.
A month-long recruitment period for the chief position ended July 5. Interviews by a selection committee were conducted last month, and Simington and Winslow were introduced to the public as finalists earlier this month.
Even before those public conversations, during which Simington put a heavy emphasis on building trust with the community and the rank-and-file in the department, Simington was an early favorite for the job, said Ashley Farmer, who sat on the chief selection committee.
"(Simington) brought a well-rounded perspective and a clear understanding of the importance of police and community relations and collaborations," said Farmer, who chairs Bloomington's Public Safety and Community Relations Board.
He told committee, according to Farmer, that he "would need to get to know the department better and get to know the officers better, before making changes."
Among those changes will be implementing mandates in Illinois' recently-passed criminal justice reform package and hiring more officers at the department, which has faced notable staffing shortages.
Farmer said Simington's "outside and fresh perspective can be helpful" in addressing both of those challenges.
Simington's
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert