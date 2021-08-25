Bloomington names next police chief

His hire marks the next stage in a cycle of vacancies and internal appointments at BPD, wherein three different chiefs have led the department in the last three years.

The cycle started in 2018 with former BPD Chief Clay Wheeler, who was named to replace then-BPD Chief Brendan Heffner. After Wheeler retired in 2019, former BPD chief Dan Donath stepped-in, only to be retire less than a year later and be replaced by current interim chief Greg Scott.

Scott previously said he would both apply to the position and retire from the department. He settled on the latter, announcing he would retire Sept. 3 after more than 25 years of service with the department.

A month-long recruitment period for the chief position ended July 5. Interviews by a selection committee were conducted last month, and Simington and Winslow were introduced to the public as finalists earlier this month.

Even before those public conversations, during which Simington put a heavy emphasis on building trust with the community and the rank-and-file in the department, Simington was an early favorite for the job, said Ashley Farmer, who sat on the chief selection committee.

"(Simington) brought a well-rounded perspective and a clear understanding of the importance of police and community relations and collaborations," said Farmer, who chairs Bloomington's Public Safety and Community Relations Board.

He told committee, according to Farmer, that he "would need to get to know the department better and get to know the officers better, before making changes."

Among those changes will be implementing mandates in Illinois' recently-passed criminal justice reform package and hiring more officers at the department, which has faced notable staffing shortages.

Farmer said Simington's "outside and fresh perspective can be helpful" in addressing both of those challenges.

Simington's