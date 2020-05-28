Bloomington-Normal branch of NAACP 'appalled' by Minneapolis death
BLOOMINGTON — Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP are "appalled, dismayed and exasperated" by the death of a black Minneapolis man forcibly subdued by a white police officer.

George Floyd had lost his job because of that state's stay-at-home order and came to police attention Monday when a grocery store worker called police to say Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, The Associated Press reported. In a cellphone video of the subsequent arrest, AP said, Floyd was on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while Officer Derek Chauvin pressed him to the pavement with his knee on Floyd’s neck. The video showed Chauvin "holding Floyd down for minutes as Floyd complains he can’t breathe."

Four officers at the scene subsequently were fired. Police said Floyd was resisting arrest; Chauvin’s lawyer has declined to comment.

“I am angry, disgusted and hurt by the occurrences related to Mr. Floyd’s horrific death," Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter, said in a statement issued late Wednesday. "Even as the world contends with the COVID-19 pandemic, African Americans are also contended with another pandemic — racism! This must cease and desist. We are calling on every citizen of our community to stand up for justice, as all lives really do matter!”

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the local chapter, called for accountability, saying the officers' "reckless, indifferent and diabolical actions demand measured actions.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

