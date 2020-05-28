Bloomington-Normal branch of NAACP 'appalled' by Minneapolis death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP are "appalled, dismayed and exasperated" by the death of a black Minneapolis man forcibly subdued by a white police officer.

George Floyd had lost his job because of that state's stay-at-home order and came to police attention Monday when a grocery store worker called police to say Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, The Associated Press reported. In a cellphone video of the subsequent arrest, AP said, Floyd was on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while Officer Derek Chauvin pressed him to the pavement with his knee on Floyd’s neck. The video showed Chauvin "holding Floyd down for minutes as Floyd complains he can’t breathe."

Four officers at the scene subsequently were fired. Police said Floyd was resisting arrest; Chauvin’s lawyer has declined to comment.