Bloomington, Normal crews respond to house fire at McLean and Mulberry streets

BLOOMINGTON — No injuries were reported Thursday evening after crews from Bloomington and Normal responded to a structure fire at 402 E. Mulberry St. in Bloomington, facing the 700 block of North McLean Street.

Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West said the department had been responding to a smoke investigation call down the street when a call came in for the fire around 6:45 p.m.

At least four fire trucks, one ambulance and several police and fire SUVs from both Bloomington and Normal were on scene, which crews said was a typical response for the size of the building. The large, two-story house with an attic, located on the corner of North McLean and East Mulberry streets, was divided into five apartments, West said. One resident was home at the time the fire broke out, but escaped without injury.

The fire appeared to have started between the second floor and the attic, West said, with a "good bit" of smoke damage in the attic space.

By 7:30 p.m., the fire was under control, with crews remaining to put out any hotspots.

No further information, including a cause of the fire, was available Thursday night.

