Bloomington, Normal firefighters investigating possible fuel spill in Sugar Creek

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal firefighters were investigating reports Tuesday afternoon of a possible diesel fuel spill in Sugar Creek.

Both fire departments had several units on the scene, including Bloomington's hazardous materials team, said Normal Assistant Fire Chief Mike Morrison.

Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Eric Davison said the initial report was of a possible diesel fuel spill in Sugar Creek near Ethell Parkway and Ewing Park.

But units were just arriving at the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday and Davison said no further information was available yet.

"Our units are canvassing the entire area," Davison said.

Morrison said "We're checking Sugar Creek in the area of Hershey" Road. "They are out there right now, trying to figure out the source. We don't know the source at this point."

"We have not yet figured out the source," Davison said.

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

