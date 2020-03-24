Bloomington, Normal firefighters respond to 'mild' diesel fuel leak in Sugar Creek

BLOOMINGTON — A small amount of diesel fuel leaked into Sugar Creek at Veterans Parkway on Tuesday but firefighters placed a device to absorb any residual fuel.

"It was determined to be a pretty mild leak," Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Eric Davison said Tuesday evening.

No streets were closed as firefighters from Bloomington and Normal investigated the leak, Davison said.

Normal firefighters received a call at 3:20 p.m. regarding a fuel smell from Sugar Creek and a sheen on the creek water near Ethell Parkway and Jersey Avenue, said Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney.

When firefighters arrived, they detected a smell of diesel fuel, which they traced to Sugar Creek at Veterans Parkway north of GE Road in Bloomington, Swaney said.