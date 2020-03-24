You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington, Normal firefighters respond to 'mild' diesel fuel leak in Sugar Creek
Bloomington firefighters converse Tuesday afternoon on the Cottage Avenue bridge over Sugar Creek in Bloomington, while skim socks floated on the creek below to prevent the spread of spilled diesel fuel. Firefighters believe  fuel leaked from a disabled vehicle on Veterans Parkway into the creek earlier in the day, causing a fuel smell detected at various places on the creek throughout Bloomington-Normal. The leak was described as "mild."

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A small amount of diesel fuel leaked into Sugar Creek at Veterans Parkway on Tuesday but firefighters placed a device to absorb any residual fuel.

"It was determined to be a pretty mild leak," Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Eric Davison said Tuesday evening.

No streets were closed as firefighters from Bloomington and Normal investigated the leak, Davison said.

Normal firefighters received a call at 3:20 p.m. regarding a fuel smell from Sugar Creek and a sheen on the creek water near Ethell Parkway and Jersey Avenue, said Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney.

When firefighters arrived, they detected a smell of diesel fuel, which they traced to Sugar Creek at Veterans Parkway north of GE Road in Bloomington, Swaney said.

At that point, Bloomington firefighters took over and found diesel fuel believed to have been from a disabled vehicle towed away earlier in the day, Davison said. Some of the fuel leaked from Veterans Parkway down into the creek, he said.

The Bloomington Fire Department hazardous materials team tied off floating absorbent skim socks in the creek, Davison said. They are absorbing residual fuel while allowing the water to flow underneath, he explained.

Firefighters also canvassed the area, he said. Firefighters left the area within an hour. 

The skim socks will be collected later, he said.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

