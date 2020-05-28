Bloomington-Normal leaders react with disgust over George Floyd death, reassure training in place

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal law enforcement say the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody calls attention to the importance of training.
"That shouldn't be a wake-up call for anybody. That was clearly out of line," said McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage. "You only use force to gain compliance and it looked to me like he had gained compliance. Even proper use of force should have discontinued at that time."
Bloomington Police Dan Donath, Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff reacted similarly to the video of the arrest of Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody.
Police arrested him after a grocery store worker said he passed a counterfeit $20 bill. In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd is shown on the ground while Officer Derek Chauvin presses him to the pavement with a knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd pleads that he can't breathe.
Four officers at the scene subsequently were fired. Police said Floyd was resisting arrest; Chauvin’s lawyer has declined to comment.
"It was a shocking video to see. ... This seems to be a control tactics issue and use of a knee on the neck isn't one that I am aware of would be recommended anywhere," Woodruff said.
The death has sparked protests in Minneapolis, New York, Chicago and other cities.
Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason, a former police officer who chairs the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board, called it "completely inappropriate behavior."
Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP are "appalled, dismayed and exasperated" by Floyd's death.
“I am angry, disgusted and hurt by the occurrences related to Mr. Floyd’s horrific death," Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter, said in a statement. "Even as the world contends with the COVID-19 pandemic, African Americans are also contended with another pandemic — racism! This must cease and desist. We are calling on every citizen of our community to stand up for justice, as all lives really do matter!”
Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the local chapter, called for accountability, saying the officers' "reckless, indifferent and diabolical actions demand measured actions.”
Donath acknowledged that, saying, "Think about how the African American population will look at law enforcement, and the way they will respond to us is hurt by this incident."
"All of the great work that our police officers do in Bloomington, that kind of gets thrown out the window in a sense," he added. "People aren't going to recognize that. They are going to be tainted by what somebody did in some other state and some other city."
The chiefs and sheriff said prevention comes down to good training, good policies and good procedures. Officers also learn how to de-escalate situations and about cultural diversity and biases.
"We do all of that — proper pressure-points and control tactics training — because obviously people do resist arrest and we do have to control them," said Donath. "Those can be very difficult situations and I can tell you that anytime somebody resists arrest it's never pretty."
Bleichner said NPD and other agencies in McLean County "have signed on to the Illinois police chiefs' and the state NAACP's 10 shared principles and the No. 1 principle is that we value the life of every person and consider life to be of the highest value."
"I am saddened because there seemed to be a lot of opportunities to de-escalate that situation that weren't done," said Bleichner. "In that particular situation the knee to the neck isn't necessary when you've got an individual who says he can't breathe. Why would you not check on that?"
"There are times when we have to wrestle people to the ground and we will use our weight on their backs to help control them ... but a knee to the neck would not be a location where we would ever apply weight or pressure," Donath said.
The incident cost a man his life "and that's horrible, but beyond that, the repercussions are nationwide," added Donath.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week called for transparency and accountability with the investigation of Floyd's death.
"Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But it is, in some ways it is," Pritzker said Wednesday during a press conference in East St. Louis. "And it's dangerous to pretend otherwise."
Pritzker said the images from Minneapolis should be a "call to action" for Illinoisans and Americans.
"We as a people have not yet found the humanity to stop these vile, horrid acts from happening, to truly contend with the racism that permeates our society. And then to root it out," Pritzker said.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said he was "repulsed" by the incident, noting the use of police officer body cameras helps deter misbehavior.
Added Normal Mayor Chris Koos: "I am very confident that would not happen in our community because of the professionalism that our police officers are trained to put forward."
Citing the beating of 1991 police beating of Rodney King and the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, Woodruff looked forward: "These are moments that tend to cause law enforcement to reflect on what they are doing. Hopefully, what comes out of this is a positive change not just for the Minneapolis Police Department but for many law enforcement agencies. If they weren't already looking at how we are training our officers, this may be something to help encourage better training for officers."
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that stretched for miles. The mayor asked the governor to activate the National Guard.
The protests that began late Wednesday and stretched into Thursday morning were the most destructive yet since the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, George pleads that he cannot breathe and slowly stops talking and moving.
Mayor Jacob Frey sought calm. “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” he said on Twitter.
Protests also spread to other U.S. cities. In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. Memphis police blocked a main thoroughfare after a racially mixed group of protesters gathered outside a police precinct. The situation intensified later in the night, with police donning riot gear and protesters standing shoulder-to-shoulder in front of officers stationed behind a barricade.
Minneapolis police said the violence contrasted sharply with a mostly peaceful demonstration Tuesday afternoon at the street corner where Floyd died.
“They were chanting for things to remain peaceful,” police spokesman John Elder said. “Tonight didn’t have the same feel. And that’s sad.”
Pockets of looting continued Thursday. A liquor store employee displayed a gun as he stood among the debris of broken bottles and beer cans inside the business.
Amid the violence, a man was found fatally shot Wednesday night near a pawn shop, possibly by the owner, authorities said.
Fire crews responded to about 30 intentionally set blazes during the protests, including at least 16 structure fires, and multiple fire trucks were damaged by rocks and other projectiles, the fire department said. No one was hurt by the blazes.
Firefighters were still spraying water onto hot buildings Thursday morning, and some buildings still smoldered, sending a bitter smell into the smoke-filled air.
Windows were smashed out of several businesses in a strip mall, including a department store, a charter school and other businesses, and the destruction was visible for blocks. A Wendy’s restaurant was damaged beyond recognition.
Inside some of the stores, shelves were toppled and debris strewn about. Video taken inside a damaged Target that had been looted showed empty clothing racks. Obscenities were spray-painted on the outside of the store. Streets and parking lots were also covered in debris, and many businesses had been spray-painted.
There was no sign of a police presence, except around the precinct building, where officers were in riot gear. One man standing outside the building was using a bullhorn to shout. “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe. Mama, I can’t breathe,” repeating some of Floyd’s pleas for relief.
Across from the precinct, someone had spray-painted the sidewalk in red: “Where’s humanity?”
Protesters began gathering Wednesday afternoon near the city's 3rd Precinct station, in the southern part of the city, where the 46-year-old Floyd died on Memorial Day as police arrested him outside a convenience store on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. Demonstrators also skirmished with officers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a repeat of Tuesday night’s confrontation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into Floyd's death and making the case a priority. The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked an investigation to be expedited.
The FBI had already announced that it would investigate whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated.
The officer who kneeled on Floyd and three others were fired Tuesday. On Wednesday, the mayor called for him to be criminally charged.
Frey appealed to Gov. Tim Walz to activate the National Guard, a spokesman confirmed Thursday. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Walz tweeted for calm Wednesday night, calling the violence “an extremely dangerous situation” and urging people to leave the scene.
The last time the Minnesota National Guard was called out to deal with civil unrest was in a backup role during the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul. The most comparable situation to the current disturbances happened when the Guard was called up to deal with the riots in Minneapolis in 1967, a summer when anger over racial inequalities came to a boil in many cities across the country.
The Minnesota National Guard was also called out during protests against the Vietnam War in the 1960s and early 1970s and during a 1986 strike by Hormel meatpackers in Austin.
———
Associated Press writers Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis, Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.
