Bloomington-Normal leaders react with disgust over George Floyd death, reassure training in place
top story
GEORGE FLOYD CASE

National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence

Fire crews respond Thursday after protesters burned an apartment building to the ground. Minneapolis residents awoke Thursday to assess the damage after rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city, as peaceful protests turned increasingly violent in the aftermath the death of George Floyd during an arrest.

 BRIAN PETERSON, STAR TRIBUNE

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal law enforcement say the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody calls attention to the importance of training.

"That shouldn't be a wake-up call for anybody. That was clearly out of line," said McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage. "You only use force to gain compliance and it looked to me like he had gained compliance. Even proper use of force should have discontinued at that time."

Bloomington Police Dan Donath, Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff reacted similarly to the video of the arrest of Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody. 

Police arrested him after a grocery store worker said he passed a counterfeit $20 bill. In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd is shown on the ground while Officer Derek Chauvin presses him to the pavement with a knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd pleads that he can't breathe.

Four officers at the scene subsequently were fired. Police said Floyd was resisting arrest; Chauvin’s lawyer has declined to comment.

"It was a shocking video to see. ... This seems to be a control tactics issue and use of a knee on the neck isn't one that I am aware of would be recommended anywhere," Woodruff said.

The death has sparked protests in Minneapolis, New York, Chicago and other cities. 

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason, a former police officer who chairs the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board, called it "completely inappropriate behavior."

Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP are "appalled, dismayed and exasperated" by Floyd's death.

“I am angry, disgusted and hurt by the occurrences related to Mr. Floyd’s horrific death," Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter, said in a statement. "Even as the world contends with the COVID-19 pandemic, African Americans are also contended with another pandemic — racism! This must cease and desist. We are calling on every citizen of our community to stand up for justice, as all lives really do matter!”

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the local chapter, called for accountability, saying the officers' "reckless, indifferent and diabolical actions demand measured actions.”

Donath acknowledged that, saying, "Think about how the African American population will look at law enforcement, and the way they will respond to us is hurt by this incident."

"All of the great work that our police officers do in Bloomington, that kind of gets thrown out the window in a sense," he added. "People aren't going to recognize that. They are going to be tainted by what somebody did in some other state and some other city."

The chiefs and sheriff said prevention comes down to good training, good policies and good procedures. Officers also learn how to de-escalate situations and about cultural diversity and biases.

"We do all of that — proper pressure-points and control tactics training — because obviously people do resist arrest and we do have to control them," said Donath. "Those can be very difficult situations and I can tell you that anytime somebody resists arrest it's never pretty."

Bleichner said NPD and other agencies in McLean County "have signed on to the Illinois police chiefs' and the state NAACP's 10 shared principles and the No. 1 principle is that we value the life of every person and consider life to be of the highest value."

"I am saddened because there seemed to be a lot of opportunities to de-escalate that situation that weren't done," said Bleichner. "In that particular situation the knee to the neck isn't necessary when you've got an individual who says he can't breathe. Why would you not check on that?"

Waterloo march protests Minneapolis killing

George Floyd

"There are times when we have to wrestle people to the ground and we will use our weight on their backs to help control them ... but a knee to the neck would not be a location where we would ever apply weight or pressure," Donath said.

The incident cost a man his life "and that's horrible, but beyond that, the repercussions are nationwide," added Donath.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week called for transparency and accountability with the investigation of Floyd's death.

"Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But it is, in some ways it is," Pritzker said Wednesday during a press conference in East St. Louis. "And it's dangerous to pretend otherwise."

Pritzker said the images from Minneapolis should be a "call to action" for Illinoisans and Americans.

"We as a people have not yet found the humanity to stop these vile, horrid acts from happening, to truly contend with the racism that permeates our society. And then to root it out," Pritzker said.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said he was "repulsed" by the incident, noting the use of police officer body cameras helps deter misbehavior.

Added Normal Mayor Chris Koos: "I am very confident that would not happen in our community because of the professionalism that our police officers are trained to put forward."

Citing the beating of 1991 police beating of Rodney King and the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, Woodruff looked forward: "These are moments that tend to cause law enforcement to reflect on what they are doing. Hopefully, what comes out of this is a positive change not just for the Minneapolis Police Department but for many law enforcement agencies. If they weren't already looking at how we are training our officers, this may be something to help encourage better training for officers."

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

Read more:

Protests over Floyd's death rock Minneapolis Page C2 

Related to this story

Local NAACP leaders say they appreciate the cooperation they have with local police chiefs and hope to continue building those relationships in the future. In a virtual town hall meeting, the local chiefs discussed race relations in with local NAACP leaders.

