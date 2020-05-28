Bloomington-Normal leaders react with disgust over George Floyd death, reassure training in place

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week called for transparency and accountability with the investigation of Floyd's death.

"Being black in America cannot be a death sentence. But it is, in some ways it is," Pritzker said Wednesday during a press conference in East St. Louis. "And it's dangerous to pretend otherwise."

Pritzker said the images from Minneapolis should be a "call to action" for Illinoisans and Americans.

"We as a people have not yet found the humanity to stop these vile, horrid acts from happening, to truly contend with the racism that permeates our society. And then to root it out," Pritzker said.