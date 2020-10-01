Bloomington-Normal police discourage door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal police are discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween because of COVID.

“We strongly recommend families social distance and choose alternative ways to celebrate Halloween this year,” Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner said in a statement released with the Bloomington Police Department. “We recognize some families are going to participate and we want them to do this as safely as possible. To ensure this, we’ve set trick-or-treat hours and released safety tips in line with guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.”

If residents do take part, the agencies encouraged them to take steps to prevent the spread of infection.

Trick-or-treat hours for Normal and Bloomington will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Police officials are encouraging those who do not wish to participate to display a "No trick-or-treat" flyer and to have their outdoor lights turned off.

