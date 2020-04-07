Bloomington-Normal police field reports of social distancing violations, ask for 'voluntary compliance'

“It’s all part of community policing to be able to educate individuals and gain compliance from them,” he said.

Fermon said Bloomington has received “some goofy calls” but he knows the callers are trying to do the right thing.

“I actually heard one on the radio… it was three people that were walking together,” he said. "We have less calls for service so we’re able to do that more often and just drive through the area," but since officers can’t tell if people in small groups live in the same house, “it kind of sometimes puts us in a bad position.”

Fermon hopes societal pressure will be enough to keep everyone at home, and he believes most people are “doing the right thing.”

“I don’t see that many cars on the road; I don’t see that many people walking around. I think, for the most part, everybody's been doing their part and staying at home,” he said.

Bleichner also stressed the importance of everyone doing their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.