Bloomington, Normal police investigating BB gun incidents

NORMAL — The Normal and Bloomington police departments are investigating a series of incidents in which suspects are using airsoft or BB-style guns to shoot at or near citizens.

According to the Normal Police Department's Facebook post, more than 13 incidents have been documented in the past few weeks. Both departments are asking the community to remain vigilant of the situation.

"We know this is a Snapchat game. What's Snapchat? Is that what youths are on these days? Fair warning, playing this game could lead to your arrest," the Normal Police Department said via their Facebook page Friday morning.

If you have any information that may assist in identifying the suspects or vehicles, contact the Bloomington Police Department. If you wish to submit a tip and remain anonymous, contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org. For the Normal Police Department, call the front desk at 309-454-9535 or email cso@npd.org.

