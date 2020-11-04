Bloomington-Normal police report quiet election night

Officers from Bloomington and Normal police departments said they had plenty of officers on duty and ready to respond to any disturbances.

“I’m not sure exactly how it’ll play out (in the next few days), but our stance is we’re prepared to handle any type of civil disturbance,” said Brad Park, community services officer for Normal police.

Fermon also said they have a plan in place in the event of civil disturbances.

At Illinois State University, no large gatherings were reported Tuesday night, spokesman Eric Jome said.

He said social media is being monitored and Fermon said BPD is looking out for “precursors” to any potential gatherings, peaceful or otherwise.

Late last week, a few businesses in the Twin Cities started to board up doors and windows after rumors of lootings connected to the election circulated on social media.