Bloomington-Normal police report quiet election night
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal officers had a “thankfully quiet” and “uneventful” election night Tuesday, despite early social media rumors suggesting civil unrest.

“We’ve been preparing for the worst and hoping for the best, and it sounds like last night was the best — not too busy based on the activity log,” said John Fermon, public information officer for Bloomington police.

Nationally, there were scattered protests took place from Washington, D.C., to Washington state in the hours after polls closed, but there were no signs of widespread unrest or violence linked to the U.S. election.

The outcome of the hard-fought contest for the presidency remained undecided Wednesday, stirring worries that prolonged uncertainty could yet spark conflict.

Officers from Bloomington and Normal police departments said they had plenty of officers on duty and ready to respond to any disturbances.

“I’m not sure exactly how it’ll play out (in the next few days), but our stance is we’re prepared to handle any type of civil disturbance,” said Brad Park, community services officer for Normal police.

Fermon also said they have a plan in place in the event of civil disturbances.

At Illinois State University, no large gatherings were reported Tuesday night, spokesman Eric Jome said.

He said social media is being monitored and Fermon said BPD is looking out for “precursors” to any potential gatherings, peaceful or otherwise.

Late last week, a few businesses in the Twin Cities started to board up doors and windows after rumors of lootings connected to the election circulated on social media.

“We’re going to continue, obviously, to watch,” Jome said.

The university has set up online “listening sessions” for students to discuss the election and “help people process” what is happening.

Park said any peaceful protests or gatherings that arise will be OK as long as they are done safely.

