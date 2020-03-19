Bloomington-Normal to instate emergency ordinance

BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington and town of Normal will adopt emergency ordinances Monday in response to the McLean County Health Department confirming the first patient to test positive for COVID-19.
Bloomington vote during its regular city council meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Normal is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. in Uptown Station.
People are encouraged to practice social distancing and watch the meetings via livestream at www.cityblm.org and www.normal.org.
"People should not take this as a negative reaction," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "We are doing this to allow us to make quicker decisions and its primarily giving the city managers and the mayors the ability to act quickly in the case of an emergency."
The emergency ordinances will suspend utility shutoffs and allow curbside pickup and delivery of liquor by restaurants and bars, according to a city of Bloomington news release. The cities also will be able to have public meetings by phone and/or online and give the city managers to act more quickly in certain circumstances.
A copy of both ordinances will become available Friday ahead of the Monday meetings.
“Residents of the City of Bloomington should be confident that their leaders are doing exactly what they should be doing,” Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said Thursday in a news release.
County Administrator John McIntyre said McLean County is considering declaring an emergency.
The decision to declare a local emergency came after the McLean County Health Department announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in McLean County. The patient is a man in his 70s and is in isolation, health officials said, declining to release the patient's condition.
Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason issued an executive order Tuesday to close public access to City Hall, the city's portion of the Government Center, the city's administrative court at City Hall and Miller Park Zoo.
