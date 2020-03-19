Bloomington-Normal to instate emergency ordinance

BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington and town of Normal will adopt emergency ordinances Monday in response to the McLean County Health Department confirming the first patient to test positive for COVID-19.

Bloomington vote during its regular city council meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Normal is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. in Uptown Station.

People are encouraged to practice social distancing and watch the meetings via livestream at www.cityblm.org and www.normal.org.

"People should not take this as a negative reaction," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "We are doing this to allow us to make quicker decisions and its primarily giving the city managers and the mayors the ability to act quickly in the case of an emergency."