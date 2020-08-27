 Skip to main content
Bloomington PD ranks 5th across state for DUI arrests
0 comments

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has been recognized among the top municipalities in the state for DUI arrests, with one officer ranking in the top 10 for his arrests.

According to an annual survey from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, Bloomington officers made 349 DUI arrests in 2019, placing them fifth in the state.

Officer Brandt Parsley tied for sixth among officers from every agency in the state having made 118 DUI arrests, placing among the top 10 officers for the AAIM’s 2019 “Top Cop” award.

Chief Dan Donath said the department is proud to help keep the streets safer through DUI enforcement.

“As a community, we implore citizens to make the right decisions when thinking of driving intoxicated by limiting the amount of alcohol and/or drugs consumed, having a designated driver and arranging for rides,” he said in a statement.

From 2018 to 2019, the department increased DUI arrests by 43% and had the fifth best arrest rate at 2.81 arrests per sworn officer.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

