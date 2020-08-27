Bloomington PD ranks 5th across state for DUI arrests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has been recognized among the top municipalities in the state for DUI arrests, with one officer ranking in the top 10 for his arrests.

According to an annual survey from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, Bloomington officers made 349 DUI arrests in 2019, placing them fifth in the state.

Officer Brandt Parsley tied for sixth among officers from every agency in the state having made 118 DUI arrests, placing among the top 10 officers for the AAIM’s 2019 “Top Cop” award.

Chief Dan Donath said the department is proud to help keep the streets safer through DUI enforcement.