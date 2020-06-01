Bloomington police address rumors of residential looting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police say there's no credible information about rumors that looters may target residential areas Monday night.

“At this time, there is no credible information to substantiate this rumor,” announced the department in a Facebook message late Monday afternoon. “There will be a lot of rumors during this time. When we receive any credible threats, we will share the information via our social media platforms or other City of Bloomington verified communication platforms.

Officials say for general safety, follow safety tips such as stay inside; lock your vehicle, remove items from your vehicles, check your windows, lock your doors, and keep an eye out for suspicious behavior.

If you see something suspicious (pulling car door handles, pulling residence's door handles, throwing items at vehicles or homes, armed subjects etc.) please call your local law enforcement officials.