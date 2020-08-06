Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath to retire Sept. 1

BLOOMINGTON — Police Chief Dan Donath will retire effective Sept. 1, officials said Thursday.
Donath was sworn in as chief Sept. 9, 2019, after a career with the Bloomington Police Department that began in 1994.
He has served as a patrol officer, detective in the criminal investigations division and vice unit, DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer and crime scene investigator.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and to assistant chief in September 2018; he split the duties of interim chief with Assistant Police Chief Greg Scott before being named to that position permanently.
“It has been an honor to serve this community for over 26 years,” Donath said in a statement. “After careful consideration, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life and start to write the next.
"Police work is a very rewarding and very demanding profession. In retirement, I look forward to spending more time with family and focusing on those moments in life that you just can’t get back."
He said he appreciated the opportunities the department has given him to serve the community.
Scott will serve as interim police chief upon Donath's retirement.
City Manager Tim Gleason said he appreciated Donath's years of service and wished him well in retirement.
“We have a strong police department that I know can handle this period of transition," Gleason said. "The community should have full confidence that public safety is a top priority for the city.”
Last year, Donath and Parkland College Police Chief William Colbrook were selected as the two finalists from more than 60 applicants during a national search conducted by Gleason. Donath's salary as chief was set at $151,000 annually.
This story will be updated.
GALLERY: Dan Donath of the Bloomington Police Department
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!