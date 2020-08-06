Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath to retire Sept. 1

"Police work is a very rewarding and very demanding profession. In retirement, I look forward to spending more time with family and focusing on those moments in life that you just can’t get back."

He said he appreciated the opportunities the department has given him to serve the community.

Scott will serve as interim police chief upon Donath's retirement.

City Manager Tim Gleason said he appreciated Donath's years of service and wished him well in retirement.

“We have a strong police department that I know can handle this period of transition," Gleason said. "The community should have full confidence that public safety is a top priority for the city.”

Last year, Donath and Parkland College Police Chief William Colbrook were selected as the two finalists from more than 60 applicants during a national search conducted by Gleason. Donath's salary as chief was set at $151,000 annually.

This story will be updated.