Bloomington police describe circumstances behind video of officers detaining 11-year-old

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department on Friday released information about a video of a child being detained by officers that police said was circulating on social media.

Police, in a Facebook post, said the video of the incident had since been deleted by the original poster, who is a private citizen. The department said it was issuing a statement about what it called a "minor requiring authoritative intervention" because some residents who saw the video had expressed concerns.

In the statement, police said officers were called around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of East Walnut and East Empire streets for what the department described as a "high-risk" missing juvenile. A caller had reported an 11-year-old boy got out of his family’s vehicle and ran away, police said.

Officers first spoke to the boy by phone and then found him, asking him to return home and offering him a ride.