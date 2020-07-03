Bloomington police describe circumstances behind video of officers detaining 11-year-old

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department on Friday released information about a video of a child being detained by officers that police said was circulating on social media.
Police, in a Facebook post, said the video of the incident had since been deleted by the original poster, who is a private citizen. The department said it was issuing a statement about what it called a "minor requiring authoritative intervention" because some residents who saw the video had expressed concerns.
In the statement, police said officers were called around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of East Walnut and East Empire streets for what the department described as a "high-risk" missing juvenile. A caller had reported an 11-year-old boy got out of his family’s vehicle and ran away, police said.
Officers first spoke to the boy by phone and then found him, asking him to return home and offering him a ride.
“The officer even walked with the runaway until the runaway began to walk faster and showed signs of ‘flight’ while they were walking together," the department said. "The officer reached for the juvenile's arm and began to escort the juvenile back to his squad car."
According to police, the child yelled, threatened to punch an officer, “used ‘dead-weight,’” and flailed his arms, which knocked off an officer’s body-worn camera.
Police say the child was not harmed. He was detained at the police department and returned to his family a few hours later.
The department said it could not release more information about the boy, including what specific circumstances made him considered "high risk," because he is a juvenile.
Read the department's full post below:
