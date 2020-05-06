Bloomington Police give shout-out to officers

BPD

This composite photo shows Bloomington police officers Turner and Freshour.

 BPD PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington police officers are getting a shout-out on Facebook after a foot chase resulted in finding 15 grams of cocaine.

Officers Turner and Freshour were looking for a man named on a McLean County warrant accusing him of an offense related to his sex offender registration status, the department's Facebook page said. They saw his car on West Market Street and waited for him to park; once the man got out, he saw the officers and ran.

Turner and Freshour ran after him. He resisted arrested but was arrested without incident, the department said. Once he was in handcuffs, officers searched him and found the cocaine.

