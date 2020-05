Bloomington police investigate vehicle burglaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A series of vehicle break-ins have been reported in southeast Bloomington and police are asking residents to take precautions.

The spike began about two weeks ago, when three were reported in the area of South Hershey Road, East Oakland Avenue, Streid Drive and Ireland Grove Road.

Bloomington Police spokesman John Fermon said vehicle burglaries are an under-reported crime, so “three reported probably means there were 12.”

It’s unclear why the area has experienced a spike, he said.

People should lock their vehicles, remove valuables and try to park in a well-lit area, he said.