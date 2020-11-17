Bloomington police looking for information on man reported missing

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for the public’s finding a missing man.

Lee Andre Brown, 57, was last seen Sunday.

He is considered high risk, is missing under unknown circumstances and may need medical attention, police said.

Brown is described as Black, about 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds. He has black hair with some gray, brown eyes and may have a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hat, black Adidas sweatshirt, dark gray jeans and Puma sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

