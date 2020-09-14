 Skip to main content
Bloomington police: Overnight shots-fired reports were fireworks
BLOOMINGTON — Two reports of shots fired overnight on Bloomington's north side were determined to be fireworks, police said.

Officers responded to two shots-fired calls, one at 11:53 p.m. Sunday at 500 W. Chestnut St., and a second call at 12:36 a.m. Monday at 1100 N. Center St., said John Fermon, Bloomington Police Department spokesman.

Police determined the reports unfounded and deemed them to be fireworks, he said.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

