Bloomington police release details in 2 shooting incidents
breaking top story

Bloomington police release details in 2 shooting incidents

BLOOMINGTON — Police released details Wednesday of two shooting incidents that have taken place over the past week.

The investigation is ongoing in both incidents, reported Friday and Monday, according to a statement from the department. No one was injured and no property was damaged.  

The first took place at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Oak Street, the department said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found what police described as "physical evidence that a shooting had occurred."

The second incident took place at 11:45 p.m. Monday at North East Street and East Mulberry Street. Officers responded to a report of an armed person and found physical evidence that a shooting had occurred, the department said. 

Anyone with information about either shooting should contact Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366 or Tklein@cityblm.org. People who want to remain anonymous can call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. 

John Fermon, public affairs officer for the Bloomington Police Department, said there was no new information to report in three other shooting incidents that took place on the night of Aug. 19 and morning of Aug. 20. He said investigations are still active in those cases. 

So far in August, there have been five shootings, more than any other single month this year. However, data from the police department shows that shootings are still down from 2019, with 24 shootings reported by this point last year compared to 16 this year. 

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

