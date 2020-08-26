Bloomington police release details in 2 shooting incidents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Police released details Wednesday of two shooting incidents that have taken place over the past week.

The investigation is ongoing in both incidents, reported Friday and Monday, according to a statement from the department. No one was injured and no property was damaged.

The first took place at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Oak Street, the department said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found what police described as "physical evidence that a shooting had occurred."

The second incident took place at 11:45 p.m. Monday at North East Street and East Mulberry Street. Officers responded to a report of an armed person and found physical evidence that a shooting had occurred, the department said.

Anyone with information about either shooting should contact Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366 or Tklein@cityblm.org. People who want to remain anonymous can call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.