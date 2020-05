Bloomington police seize 206 grams of heroin in traffic stop; 2 St. Louis residents charged

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — A man and woman from St. Louis face heroin charges after a traffic stop in Bloomington early Thursday.

Demario D. Dunae, 33, and Emma W. Shomper, 20, are charged with manufacture/delivery of 100-400 grams of heroin, unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of heroin and forgery.

They were arrested about 12:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 55, mile marker 162. According to Bloomington police, 206 grams of heroin was seized during the traffic stop, which was make by a K-9 unit.

Dunae and Shomper were jailed in lieu of posting $250,035 each.

McLean County Jail mugshots:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.