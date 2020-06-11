Bloomington policemen honored for saving fellow officer from accidental overdose

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police officers Jesse Pippins and Michael "Brandt" Parsley were given the lifesaving award this week by the police chiefs for saving a fellow officer from an overdose during a vehicle inventory search in April, Bloomington police said Thursday.

During the inventory search, an officer moved an item that emitted an unknown substance in the air, police said. That officer inadvertently breathed in the substance, felt ill seconds later and became unconscious, police said.

Parsley quickly realized the officer was showing signs of a drug overdose. He relayed that information to Pippins, who retrieved Narcan from a nearby squad car and administered two doses of the drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

Shortly after the Narcan was administered, the officer regained consciousness and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer was later released from the hospital.

