Bloomington residents can file certain police reports online

BLOOMINGTON — A new online system lets the public report certain minor offenses to the Bloomington Police Department.
The site is at cityblm.org/government/departments/police/police-reports. It limits face-to-face contact between the public and officers as a way to accommodate COVID-19 social distancing requirements and to increase department efficiency.
In order to file the report, the person submitting has to be 18 years of age or older and have a valid email address.
Incidents have to fit one of these categories:
- Accidental damage to property: A property or vehicle was unintentionally damaged.
- Criminal damage to property: An item was intentionally damaged.
- Lost property: An item was lost and a police report is required for insurance or documentation purposes.
- Informational report: A report containing non-criminal information that might be beneficial to the police department in the future.
Call (309) 820-8888 for more information.
