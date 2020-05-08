Bloomington restaurant employee in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — An employee of a Wendy’s restaurant in Bloomington has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined.

On April 28, the McLean County Health Department was notified a worker, assigned to the store at 1522 W. Market St., tested positive and that the store was deep cleaned by a professional third-party service, according to a statement from a spokesman for Pilot Company, which oversees the Wendy’s located inside the Pilot Travel Center.

The employee has been quarantined since the positive test result, as well as coworkers who had close contact with the affected person.