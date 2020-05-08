You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bloomington restaurant employee in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test
alert

Bloomington restaurant employee in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

Coronavirus

 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

BLOOMINGTON — An employee of a Wendy’s restaurant in Bloomington has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined.

On April 28, the McLean County Health Department was notified a worker, assigned to the store at 1522 W. Market St., tested positive and that the store was deep cleaned by a professional third-party service, according to a statement from a spokesman for Pilot Company, which oversees the Wendy’s located inside the Pilot Travel Center.

The employee has been quarantined since the positive test result, as well as coworkers who had close contact with the affected person.

“Per guidance from medical professionals, these team members were quarantined and Pilot continues to support them with emergency paid leave. In addition, all remaining team members at this location were informed of the positive case and continue to be trained on proper hygiene and sanitation procedures,” the statement reads.

The Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration and other agencies say the virus that causes COVID-19 isn't transmitted through food.

All McLean County food establishments were sent guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health on “how to decontaminate and maintain a safe working environment with the presence of the COVID-19 illness, said Tom Anderson, director of environmental health for the McLean County Health Department.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News