BLOOMINGTON — A man shot in Bloomington early Wednesday was being treated for what are thought to be life-threatening injuries at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria while police continue to investigate the shooting.

“This is an isolated incident and not related to the looting type crimes over the past several days,” police said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old man was initially taken to the emergency department at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center before being transferred to Peoria, according to the Bloomington Police Department, which said, "The victim is believed to have life-threatening injuries."

Police were called to the 800 block of East Washington Street for a reported gunshot about 1:30 a.m. Police said they were told the shooting took place outside during an argument.

A fight had broken out a few hours earlier and appeared to have restarted when the shots were fired, the officer said. No one else was reported injured in the incident.

The apartment buildings in the area were marked with crime scene tape and a K-9 unit searched the surrounding blocks, early Wednesday morning.

Police said Wednesday morning no arrests had been made and no suspect information was available to release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call BPD Detective Sgt. Steve Moreland at 309-434-2359 or email Smoreland@cityblm.org, report number 202006363.

