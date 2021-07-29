 Skip to main content
Bloomington street closed following crash

BLOOMINGTON — Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Oakland/Center at Main/Macarthur Avenue following a crash Thursday. 

The Bloomington Police Department in a statement said the road has been closed and power lines are down. Traffic is being re-routed. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

