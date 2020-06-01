Bloomington Walmart reopens; Target, Normal Walmart closed after looting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A major retailer has reopened its doors Monday after stores and workers throughout Bloomington-Normal continue to clean up and assess damage after overnight looting.

Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., is open, although online orders are unavailable, a customer service clerk said. The Walmart store in Normal, 300 Greenbriar Drive, remains closed, as does Target, 301 N. Veterans Parkway.

Mayors in both cities say discussion is ongoing about whether to issue a curfew Monday night. The looting overnight Sunday followed a peaceful rally and march in downtown Bloomington that was marred when a motorcyclist drove through the crowd, injuring two people. The motorcyclist was arrested late Sunday night.