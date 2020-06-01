Bloomington Walmart reopens; Target, Normal Walmart closed after looting

BLOOMINGTON — A major retailer has reopened its doors Monday after stores and workers throughout Bloomington-Normal continue to clean up and assess damage after overnight looting.
Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., is open, although online orders are unavailable, a customer service clerk said. The Walmart store in Normal, 300 Greenbriar Drive, remains closed, as does Target, 301 N. Veterans Parkway.
Mayors in both cities say discussion is ongoing about whether to issue a curfew Monday night. The looting overnight Sunday followed a peaceful rally and march in downtown Bloomington that was marred when a motorcyclist drove through the crowd, injuring two people. The motorcyclist was arrested late Sunday night.
An hour or so after the march ended, a group of about 150 people walked along Grove Street, between Washington and Center streets, and eventually stopped at the Bloomington Police Department. The group dispersed around 10 p.m.
No serious injuries were reported related to the looting, although some police officers were bruised by thrown bottles, rocks and bricks at Target, where a standoff lasted over an hour before Chief Rick Bleichner withdrew his officers.
The looting, rally and marches are part of worldwide concern that erupted after a black man was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Looting in north Normal
