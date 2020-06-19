You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington woman arrested in December burglary case
Bloomington woman arrested in December burglary case

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was arrested in a December burglary, according to court documents.

Cecily Munoz, 28, of the 1800 block of Olive Street is charged with residential burglary, criminal trespass to a residence and misdemeanor theft of a container of perfume for allegedly entering an apartment in Normal on Dec. 30.

She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

