Bloomington woman identified as victim in fatal fire, coroner says

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities on Friday released the identity of a woman who died in an overnight house fire.

Michelle R. Hanson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 500 block of Kreitzer Avenue. She died of carbon monoxide intoxication caused by the inhalation of smoke soot from the fire, according to preliminary autopsy results, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Friday.

Bloomington firefighters were called to the scene at 7:46 p.m. when a neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the back of the two-story home. Other neighbors told dispatchers they thought a resident might be inside when the fire started.

Entering the rear of the house, firefighters were met with heavy fire damage in the kitchen area and found Hanson unconscious on the first floor, officials said late Thursday.

No evidence of altercation, assault or infection were found during the autopsy, Yoder said. Toxicology testing is pending.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eric Davison, spokesman for the Bloomington Fire Department, said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, though the fire is presumed to be accidental.