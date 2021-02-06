Body camera plan poses mixed feelings for Central Illinois police

BLOOMINGTON — While rural police departments in Central Illinois say they are strong proponents of wearing body cameras, they do have concerns about the proposed mandates outlined by the state Legislature.
A bill that awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature would require all police officers in the state to be equipped with body-worn cameras by 2025 at the latest.
The rule is part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package that lawmakers passed during the lame-duck session last month. The bill, which was led by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, was a culmination of calls for more accountability and transparency in law enforcement following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last May.
Other elements of the bill include the elimination of cash bail, a change to the police certification process, establishing use-of-force standards, among other reforms.
Critics, including various law enforcement officials statewide, said the 764-page bill was rushed through the General Assembly.
Regarding the body camera portion of the bill, towns and counties with populations less than 50,000 would need to have body-worn cameras implemented by Jan. 1, 2025.
There is no penalty toward police departments that do not acquire body cameras in time for the deadline. Instead, departments that do comply will receive preference in grant funding from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board.
While no penalties may lead to hesitation for compliance, Fairbury Police Chief Robert McCormick said the public will have the thought that police are mandated to have body cameras.
"They're going to expect that we do have them, so if we chose not to participate in the program it might look bad on us that we're circumventing this body camera requirement," McCormick said.
‘A large financial burden’
Officials for the smaller departments are troubled that the state is handing down a requirement but then leaving police departments to scrounge up the dollars to pay for the body cameras.
“My only complaint has to do with the constant mandates set forth by the state with no plans to help agencies finance the mandates,” said Heyworth Police Chief Michael Geriets. “All communities have been hit hard by COVID. Everyone has seen lost revenues and no one really knows when we are going to be back to normal, if ever.”
LeRoy, which employs eight officers, has had body cameras since 2014, police chief Jason Williamson said. The cameras they own cost about $50,000 in total, he said, which includes the dash cameras in their cars.
Geriets said Heyworth — which has three full-time officers and four part-time officers — will comply with the possible mandate, but they are most likely going to “wait and hope” for grant opportunities to help with costs.
Geriets hasn’t looked into costs yet, but he envisions Heyworth police to purchase a camera system “long before” 2025.
Fairbury, which has eight full-time officers, is not equipped with body cameras, and McCormick has the same concerns.
“It puts kind of a large financial burden, especially on the smaller departments, because apparently it’s going to be an unfunded mandate,” McCormick said.
He added that the cost is “not only the initial purchase of the equipment and then you’re done. It’s also the ongoing storage requirements that are also kind of part of a discussion as far as how are we going to be able to fund that, too.”
The Senate sponsor of the bill, Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, said there’s still time to find a funding mechanism after the bill passed.
A police executive research forum reported the average yearly cost of body cameras in 2018 was about $190 per camera, while storage and maintenance yearly costs per camera were about $740. Under current state law, police departments are required to keep footage stored for at least 90 days.
Supporters of an effort to overhaul the cash bail system in Illinois gathered Saturday morning to celebrate legislation that passed last week and to talk about next steps.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said the department paid just over $100,000 for cameras and licensing when it added body-worn cameras in 2018. Data storage and other equipment expenses totaled about $45,000, Bleichner said.
In 2019, Normal spent $112,000 to upgrade its server for the police department's data storage, which includes video interviews, dash camera and body camera footage.
Normal police employed 84 officers in 2019, according to its latest report.
Bloomington police entered a five-year contract worth about $750,000 in 2018, which included 100 body cameras, 19 docking stations and about 70 car dash cameras.
‘It’s all about accuracy’
Police have other concerns with the body camera portion of the bill, most notably the provision that would prohibit the recording officer from accessing and reviewing their own footage. It would only allow a supervising officer and a detective or investigator on the specific case to view the footage.
Williamson said the restriction seems like it’s setting police officers up to fail.
“That’s problematic because nobody can remember exactly what happened,” Williamson said. “The purpose of the police report is to accurately document what happened, so watching the body camera recording helps make that more accurate.”
John Fermon, the Bloomington police public information officer, said if that provision is approved by Pritzker, then police reports will probably become shorter and less detailed.
Bleichner said Normal’s body camera system already prevents officers from deleting or tampering with the footage.
"You can’t change the body camera footage, it is what it is," Bleichner said.
He said writing reports solely based on recollection of what happened in a possibly traumatizing experience could lead to discrepancies.
“At the end of the day it’s about accuracy, so that seems to be a bit of a 'gotcha' clause that’s in there,” Bleichner said. “It’s a little bit tone deaf, if you will, to the fact that we want the information to be accurate.”
McCormick, from the Fairbury police, agreed and said it could cause errors in police reports.
“My concern might be that we would be presented with an unintentional contradiction that could be used to impeach us, so to speak, in what our actual report stated,” McCormick said.
Despite the concerns, police agencies will “have to figure it out," said Bleichner.
“If that’s what the law says, then we’re going to have to adjust to it,” Fermon said. “There’s really no fighting it.”