Body camera plan poses mixed feelings for Central Illinois police

While no penalties may lead to hesitation for compliance, Fairbury Police Chief Robert McCormick said the public will have the thought that police are mandated to have body cameras.

"They're going to expect that we do have them, so if we chose not to participate in the program it might look bad on us that we're circumventing this body camera requirement," McCormick said.

‘A large financial burden’

Officials for the smaller departments are troubled that the state is handing down a requirement but then leaving police departments to scrounge up the dollars to pay for the body cameras.

“My only complaint has to do with the constant mandates set forth by the state with no plans to help agencies finance the mandates,” said Heyworth Police Chief Michael Geriets. “All communities have been hit hard by COVID. Everyone has seen lost revenues and no one really knows when we are going to be back to normal, if ever.”

LeRoy, which employs eight officers, has had body cameras since 2014, police chief Jason Williamson said. The cameras they own cost about $50,000 in total, he said, which includes the dash cameras in their cars.