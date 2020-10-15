 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlock man killed in crash outside El Paso
0 comments
breaking top story

Carlock man killed in crash outside El Paso

{{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO — A Carlock man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in rural El Paso, authorities said.

Brian N. Smith, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene by Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman.

Emergency personnel were called about 7:40 a.m. to the intersection of 2600 East and 800 North roads in Woodford County.

Smith was traveling northbound on 2600 East when he entered the intersection, striking a car with his pickup truck, Ruestman said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The other driver, a 27-year-old El Paso man, was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. The coroner could not comment on the severity of his injuries.

The north-south traffic on 2600 East has a stop sign at the intersection, while 800 North does not, Ruestman added.

Further details about the crash were not available Thursday afternoon.

Gallery: Historic front pages from The Pantagraph archives

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News