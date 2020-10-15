Carlock man killed in crash outside El Paso

EL PASO — A Carlock man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in rural El Paso, authorities said.

Brian N. Smith, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene by Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman.

Emergency personnel were called about 7:40 a.m. to the intersection of 2600 East and 800 North roads in Woodford County.

Smith was traveling northbound on 2600 East when he entered the intersection, striking a car with his pickup truck, Ruestman said.

The other driver, a 27-year-old El Paso man, was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. The coroner could not comment on the severity of his injuries.