Carlock man killed in crash outside El Paso

EL PASO — A Carlock man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in rural El Paso, authorities said.
Brian N. Smith, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene by Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman.
Emergency personnel were called about 7:40 a.m. to the intersection of 2600 East and 800 North roads in Woodford County.
Smith was traveling northbound on 2600 East when he entered the intersection, striking a car with his pickup truck, Ruestman said.
Support Local Journalism
The other driver, a 27-year-old El Paso man, was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. The coroner could not comment on the severity of his injuries.
The north-south traffic on 2600 East has a stop sign at the intersection, while 800 North does not, Ruestman added.
Further details about the crash were not available Thursday afternoon.
Gallery: Historic front pages from The Pantagraph archives
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
May 23, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
November 03, 2016 - Cubs win the World Series
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
September 02, 1945 - World War II
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
July 21,1969 - Moon landing
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
April 16, 1912 - Sinking of the Titanic
July 29, 1914 - World War I
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!