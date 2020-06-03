Cause not yet clear for fire at Bloomington rental property

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A cause has not been determined for a fire early Tuesday on the city's west side.

The fire at 107 S. Western Ave. was reported at 5 a.m. and mostly extinguished within a half hour.

Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Eric Davison said the cause remained under investigation Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Jeff Emmert of Bloomington said the house was unoccupied. The house is owned by Kim Lilly, who was out of town at the time of the blaze, said her sister, Kandi Currie, who was notified of the fire by a neighbor. The house has a rental tenant.

Emmert said there were a lot of flames in the front of the house when fire fighters arrived. Normal Fire Department was called to assist, which Emmert said is routine when there is a structure fire.

Carrie Lawrence, who lives about a block south of where the fire occurred, said she was awakened about 5 a.m. by the sound of a lot of sirens.

"I looked out my bedroom window upstairs and saw the house was in flames," she said.

