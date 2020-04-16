Central Illinois could see 1-5 inches of snow overnight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — Put away the rake and grab a shovel: Central Illinois could see 1 to 5 inches of snow by midday Friday.

Heavier amounts are expected to the west and north.

The National Weather Service says the late-season storm will bring heavy, wet snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Snowfall totals of 1

to 5 inches will be likely across Fulton, Tazewell, and McLean counties. The highest amounts will be focused across the far northern portions of each county, tapering to almost zero in the far southern parts.

Temperatures will fall below freezing again Friday night, which could damage sensitive vegetation.

