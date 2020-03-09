Central Illinois focuses on safety as virus spreads

“This is front and center on everybody’s minds," he said of city officials. "It seems to be ramping up as do our internal discussions."

Ward 7 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo participated in the meeting by telephone and is cancelling her March community council meeting that was slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Park Zoo because she was not feeling well.

Carrillo said she was “pretty sure it’s just a cold, but I don’t want to risk getting anyone sick.”

The Illinois High School Association said its boys prep state tournament would proceed as planned this weekend at Peoria's Carver Arena, music venues stuck to their schedules, and Illinois State University did not adjust any plans for on-campus events when students return next week from spring break.

Likewise, city and county election officials made sure wipes and sanitizer were available to early voters, pointing out early voting is available for those who might want to avoid Election Day crowds, and Connect Transit increased regular cleaning and disinfectant applications inside its buses.

Frank and Diane Norris of Pekin, traveling to Chicago on Amtrak, weren't worried about the virus. They said travelers should practice common sense.