Central Illinois focuses on safety as virus spreads

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County train passengers were given a clean bill of health Monday, a day after authorities said a suburban St. Louis woman who rode the train last week may have contracted the coronavirus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency after the number of cases statewide rose to 11.
Travelers armed with sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer boarded Amtrak trains as usual, and the Illinois Department of Public Health said there were no passengers who required follow-up interviews in McLean County.
It was a bright spot in an otherwise anxious start to the work week as COVID-19 cases continued to grow across the country. Four new cases were reported in Illinois, bringing the total to 11, almost all of which have been in the Chicagoland area.
Still, "... The virus is not circulating widely in Illinois at this time, but we must prepare now to reduce the impact to our communities if it becomes widespread," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said.
Prevention and transmission discussions continued throughout the day as government agencies, schools and businesses struggled to adjust to the fast-moving reports.
Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason announced at the City Council meeting Monday night that, beginning Tuesday, the city will have a link on its website that will allow people to access the Centers for Disease and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Health to get the most up-to-date information about the COVID-19 virus.
“This is front and center on everybody’s minds," he said of city officials. "It seems to be ramping up as do our internal discussions."
Ward 7 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo participated in the meeting by telephone and is cancelling her March community council meeting that was slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Park Zoo because she was not feeling well.
Carrillo said she was “pretty sure it’s just a cold, but I don’t want to risk getting anyone sick.”
The Illinois High School Association said its boys prep state tournament would proceed as planned this weekend at Peoria's Carver Arena, music venues stuck to their schedules, and Illinois State University did not adjust any plans for on-campus events when students return next week from spring break.
Likewise, city and county election officials made sure wipes and sanitizer were available to early voters, pointing out early voting is available for those who might want to avoid Election Day crowds, and Connect Transit increased regular cleaning and disinfectant applications inside its buses.
Frank and Diane Norris of Pekin, traveling to Chicago on Amtrak, weren't worried about the virus. They said travelers should practice common sense.
“We would not take a cruise right now, I would not travel out of the country, but things aren’t any different right now," said Diane Norris. "I’m carrying hand sanitizer, but we’re not real worried about it at all."
A Bloomington couple aboard the Grand Princess, stalled in the waters off the California coast, were among thousands of passengers who disembarked Monday for quarantine areas in Georgia and Texas.
Dave and Pat Getz of Phoenix, Arizona, visited Bloomington-Normal for a wedding and were taking a train home. Pat Getz brought hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes to use on seat trays, but felt many people were overreacting.
“I’d like to be updated, but don’t like that it’s the central news story," she said. "I think there’s some hysteria about this.”
'A little scared'
COVID-19 concern increased Sunday in Central Illinois after Amtrak confirmed a passenger had tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. The passenger, returning home from overseas, had flown into Chicago's O'Hare Airport and taken Amtrak south to St. Louis. The Lincoln 303 train also stops in Normal, Lincoln, Pontiac, Dwight, Springfield and Joliet.
You have free articles remaining.
Amtrak took the train out of service Saturday night for cleaning but it was hauling passengers again Monday, said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. Stations in Chicago and St. Louis were disinfected.
“I don’t think it changed my travel plans, but it got me a little scared," said Shanarie Grant of Chicago, a student at the University of Illinois at Springfield who was in Bloomington-Normal to visit a friend. "I’m not going to say people are overreacting because this is something that can affect a lot of people, but I’m still going to travel. Just be prepared.”
Other travelers said they were taking additional hygiene precautions but weren't cancelling their trips. Some noticed an uptick in people wearing masks or speaking out more when people didn't cover their mouth when they coughed.
Esther Bonner of Peoria that when she asked to borrow a pen, the person told her to keep it.
“I thought about traveling today, and it wasn’t so bad today,” she said. "I think it's far more out of control than what they're saying because it's spreading like wildfire."
Bloomington, Normal and McLean County have a pandemic response drafted as far back as 2009 and updated as needed in response to new flu strains and outbreaks such as H1N1 and SARS.
"We will be totally on top of this situation," said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, adding the city is coordinating with other government and public health officials.
“Our paramedics know how to disinfect the ambulances and they also utilize measures to respond appropriately to protect themselves and help the patient,” said Normal City Manager Pam Reece. “Facilities management staff is taking measures to be sure they can decontaminate public places throughout public spaces such as the children’s museum.”
Neither Normal nor Bloomington cancelled events or limited employee travel, and both public libraries remain open. Last week, State Farm, Country Financial and Rivian limited nonessential travel for their workers.
The county's pandemic response plan focuses on training first responders to ask patients whether they have recently traveled abroad, their symptoms and how many people are inside the home, Normal Fire Chief Mike Humer said. Responders would wear eye protection, gloves and gowns and give the patient a mask to limit exposure and potential contamination.
Once at a hospital, the patient may be taken to a room that has special measures in place, such as air circulation or other ways to limit transmission.
"So the whole county has basically the same information as far as making sure you have the fewest amount of EMS personnel (respond) if there is any possibility of exposure, making sure the rest of the family members are quarantined, kind of, in their house and that sort of thing, and just common precautions to make sure sure that we're washing and cleaning and wearing the right masks," said Eric Davison, spokesman for Bloomington Fire Department.
He said the department is making sure protective masks fit properly. "Out in Washington, some 15 firefighters or so were quarantined, so it's a very real thing we might have to deal with," he said.
Moving forward
“Nothing is canceled currently,” said Rory O’Connor, who owns The Castle Theatre, a music venue in downtown Bloomington. “We hope we can weave our way through this.”
The Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale, which is expected to bring thousands of people to the Interstate Center March 20 and 21, is proceeding as scheduled, according to Ruthie Roth, sale executive secretary.
“We’re going to take every measure to control the situation,” she said Monday. “We’re going to have lots of hand sanitizer on hand.”
The Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College is continuing with programs and “missions.” No events are scheduled at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts until March 20; Grossinger Motors Arena is scheduled to host a benefit hockey game Friday and a Christian music concert Saturday.
Most Central Illinois universities and colleges are on spring break this week, which means fewer possible infections now but the spectre of illness within a couple of weeks.
For now, cleaning, rather than cancelling, is the main line of attack in Bloomington-Normal.
“It’s low-tech but it’s effective,” said ISU spokesman Eric Jome.
Reporter Lenore Sobota contributed to this story.